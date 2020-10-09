Locker room renovations to get underway at Downtown YMCA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Major improvements will begin at the the Downtown Evansville YMCA next week.
Officials tell us they are going to be renovating the locker rooms, giving guests more space.
Starting Monday, dry change rooms will be available for guests to use.
The locker rooms will be closed starting October 19, but there will still be areas to change and shower.
One guest we talked to is excited about the renovations.
“For the good of the members of the YMCA ‚or they would not be doing it. So I think we just gotta be thankful, grateful that we got a place to come work. It’s a wonderful facility,” said YMCA member Jim Vessels.
The locker room renovation is expected to be completed in early January 2021.
