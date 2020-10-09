Local film available next week on Amazon Prime

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An area filmmaker is previewing his new film Friday night in Warrick County.
Logan Miller is the Director of ‘Love Divided.’
He tells us the main goal of this film is to have conservations with people from different backgrounds about racism and social justice issues.
In the film, he speaks with area leaders about their life experiences, as a way to better know and understand them.
“I have been in a season of grieving what’s going on in our country, not just the social injustices, but the division between people, and my heart is to bring people together. I believe that God made me to be a bridge to bring people together, different cultures together,” said Miller.
Friday night is a private screening, but if you would like to see the film, it will be available on Amazon Prime on October 16.
