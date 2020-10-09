IHSAA announces football sectional pairings

First round of sectionals is slated for October 23

IHSAA announces football sectional pairings
By Bethany Miller | October 8, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 11:11 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced football sectional pairings for teams across the state on Thursday night.

Here’s how our area teams matched up:

Class A - Sectional 48 (Oct. 23)

(1) Perry Central vs Springs Valley

(2) Rock Creek Academy vs North Central (Farmersburg)

(3) Eastern Greene vs Tecumseh

(4) West Washington vs North Daviess

(Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner in Sectional Semifinal on Oct. 30, Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner in Sectional Semifinal on Oct. 30)

Class 2A - Sectional 40 (Oct. 23)

(1) North Knox vs Forest Park

(2) South Spencer vs Mater Dei

(3) North Posey vs Crawford Co.

(4) Linton-Stockton vs Tell City

Class 3A - Sectional 30 (Oct. 23)

(1) Pike Central vs Washington

(2) Brown Co. vs Edgewood

(3) Vincennes Lincoln vs Owen Valley

(4) Princeton Comm. vs Sullivan

Class 3A - Sectional 32 (Oct. 23)

(1) Gibson So. vs Heritage Hills

(2) Southridge vs Mt. Vernon

(3) Bosse vs North Harrison

(4) Corydon Central vs Salem

Class 4A - Sectional 24 (Oct. 23)

(1) Central vs Jasper

(2) Boonville - BYE

(3) Reitz vs Harrison

(4) Northview vs Memorial

(Boonville will play the Winner of Central/Jasper in the Sectional Semifinal on Oct. 30)

Class 5A - Sectional 15 (Oct. 30)

(1) Bloomington North vs Evansville North

(2) Bloomington South vs Castle

(The Winner of each game will play in the Sectional Championship on Nov. 6)

--

In each bracket - the Game 1 Winner will travel to face the Game 2 Winner for the Sectional Semifinal on October 30 (same with Games 3 & 4) unless otherwise noted.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.