IHSAA announces football sectional pairings

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced football sectional pairings for teams across the state on Thursday night.
Here’s how our area teams matched up:
Class A - Sectional 48 (Oct. 23)
(1) Perry Central vs Springs Valley
(2) Rock Creek Academy vs North Central (Farmersburg)
(3) Eastern Greene vs Tecumseh
(4) West Washington vs North Daviess
(Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner in Sectional Semifinal on Oct. 30, Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner in Sectional Semifinal on Oct. 30)
Class 2A - Sectional 40 (Oct. 23)
(1) North Knox vs Forest Park
(2) South Spencer vs Mater Dei
(3) North Posey vs Crawford Co.
(4) Linton-Stockton vs Tell City
Class 3A - Sectional 30 (Oct. 23)
(1) Pike Central vs Washington
(2) Brown Co. vs Edgewood
(3) Vincennes Lincoln vs Owen Valley
(4) Princeton Comm. vs Sullivan
Class 3A - Sectional 32 (Oct. 23)
(1) Gibson So. vs Heritage Hills
(2) Southridge vs Mt. Vernon
(3) Bosse vs North Harrison
(4) Corydon Central vs Salem
Class 4A - Sectional 24 (Oct. 23)
(1) Central vs Jasper
(2) Boonville - BYE
(3) Reitz vs Harrison
(4) Northview vs Memorial
(Boonville will play the Winner of Central/Jasper in the Sectional Semifinal on Oct. 30)
Class 5A - Sectional 15 (Oct. 30)
(1) Bloomington North vs Evansville North
(2) Bloomington South vs Castle
(The Winner of each game will play in the Sectional Championship on Nov. 6)
--
In each bracket - the Game 1 Winner will travel to face the Game 2 Winner for the Sectional Semifinal on October 30 (same with Games 3 & 4) unless otherwise noted.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.