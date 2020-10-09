Henderson schools going virtual next two weeks; OPS returning to in-person class

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Schools will have remote classes only the next two weeks.
They made the announcement Friday on social media.
The post reads:
"Due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in our community, Henderson County Schools will utilize Non-Traditional Instruction for the weeks beginning October 12th and October 19th. After these next two weeks of Non-Traditional Instruction, it is our goal to return to Hybrid Model Instruction on October 26.
Additionally, we will reduce attendance at athletic events if they are held. Please visit your child’s school webpage or social media outlets for more information. *You can also watch athletic events live on the WSON Facebook page or on WSON website..."
Webster, Union, and Henderson Counties have been showing they are “in the red” on the state coronavirus map. Friday, Hopkins and Daviess Counties joined them.
Officials with Daviess County Schools say a message to parents is going out Friday with their plans for school on Monday.
Friday afternoon, Owensboro Public Schools said they are returning to in person learning next Monday as originally planned.
They will do A/B block schooling where half of in person students will have class Monday and Tuesday. The others will have in person class Thursday and Friday.
OPS says they have had a total of ten students who have had to quarantine and zero students have tested positive for COVID-19.
