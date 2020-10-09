Heavy rains from Delta shifting south

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will increase Friday night with a few showers possible late, mainly over Western Kentucky. Saturday will be breezy and mild with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase through the day as the remnants of Hurricane Delta churn into Tennessee and southern Kentucky by early Sunday morning. Rain amounts of 1-2″ will be most likely along and just north of the Tennessee/Kentucky border. Rainfall amounts will taper off quickly to the north of Delta’s center. Areas along the Ohio River will likely see a quarter to half inch of rain with lesser amounts north of I-64. Rain from Delta should end by Sunday afternoon. Another round of showers possible on Monday as a cold front sweeps through. Temps will retreat into the lower 70s for much of next week with lows in the lower 60s to middle 50s.