Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Mt. Carmel business

Mt. Carmel, IL. (WFIE) - Wabash County Health Officials say if you visited Debbie’s Slots Lounge at 530 N. Walnut Street in Mt. Carmel on Saturday, Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. or on Tuesday, Oct. 6 between the same hours, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Health officials say the business is implementing safety practices, so your risk may be low.
However, if you have symptoms, call the Wabash County Health Department at 618-263-3873 or 618-878-8018 or call your doctor.
