Former restaurant co-owner pleads guilty to voyeurism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville man accused of putting a cell phone in the restroom of a restaurant pleaded guilty Friday to voyeurism.
Police say 31-year old Marcos Leon was a co-owner of Tres Reynas in Evansville.
The owner says he he was fired right after the incident.
Police say a woman found a cell phone hidden in the soap dispenser in the restroom of the restaurant in January.
They say they believe Leon acted alone, and the other owners and employees weren’t aware it had been taking place.
Leon is set to be sentenced next month.
The restaurant closed in June.
