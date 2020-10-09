Deputies: More than 8 lbs. of pot found during traffic stop

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested during a traffic stop.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on I-64.
Deputies say the driver was breaking the “left lane law.”
They say the driver, 43-year-old Jeffery Vincent, and a passenger, 36-year-old Heather Rice of Edinburgh, Indiana, gave them enough suspicion to contact a Vanderburgh Co. K9 officer.
Deputies say a search led to the discovery of 6.5 lbs. of raw Marijuana and 2.2 lbs. of edibles containing THC.
They say they also found methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.
Both were arrested on several charges. They have since posted bond.
