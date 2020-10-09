Council President withdraws proposed amendment to budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council President Alex Burton says he is withdrawing his proposed amendment to 2020 budget that would consider moving money from the police department.
The amendment would have reallocate $250,000 to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Unallocated money from the Public Safety Local Income Tax Fund would have then been moved into the overall police department budget.
The city budget must be finalized by November 1.
Jessica Costello was at Burton’s announcement Friday. She’ll have a full report tonight on 14 News.
