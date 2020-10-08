UE Board of Trustees releases statement on ‘no confidence’ vote

As members of the Board of Trustees, we are surprised and disappointed by the actions of the Faculty Senate. The “Save UE” campaign and increasing alliance with the AAUP may suggest that the Faculty is not acting in the best interests of our University and appears to be designed to prevent necessary institutional change. As stated quite clearly in his message to the Faculty on Monday, the President will share and discuss realignment plans with Faculty and other UE stakeholders before implementation of any proposed changes. Discussion with the Board of Trustees will occur prior to any final decisions, and we sincerely hope that the Faculty will be willing to participate in this process.