Sunny Friday, wet weekend likely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures again climbed into the lower 80s on Thursday as forecast. We’ll squeeze in one more sunny day on Friday as highs climb into the lower 80s. The remnants of Hurricane Delta will stream northward and into the Tennessee Valley by Saturday night and Sunday.. The Tri-State will we on the northern edge of the system and will likely receive some rainfall on Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday. Heavier rainfall of 2-3″ possible across western Kentucky, while closer to an inch of rain is possible over the northern half of the Tri-State. More rain/thunderstorms possible Monday night and again late next week. Temps will ease back into the low to mid 70s next week.