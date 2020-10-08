New survey shows families in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties rely heavily on childcare

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If your family lives in Vanderburgh County or Warrick County and relies heavily on childcare to get through the work week, a new survey shows you’re not alone.
In fact, Thursday’s survey from the Welborn Baptist Foundation suggests the percentage of families in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties who depend on childcare is actually higher than the Indiana state average.
They say that many young children in the greater Evansville area need care because their parents are working or going to school.
Later Thursday night on 14 News, we’ll break down the results of the survey, and we’ll hear from organizers about what this could mean for local families in two of Southwestern Indiana’s most populated counties.
