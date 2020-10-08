Mostly sunny and warm today, rain from Delta possible this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the 50s in most locations. Once the sun rises, that fog will burn off and temperatures will quickly climb out of the 50s and through the 60s, breaking into the 70s before lunchtime. We will top out in the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Our skies will be mostly clear, but there will be a few clouds starting to creep in from the far northern edges of Hurricane Delta.
The clouds from Delta will continue to gradually spread across our region on Friday, although I think we will still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s again Friday afternoon. I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower Friday evening, but we will most likely stay dry until Saturday.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast on Friday then move northeast through Mississippi and Tennessee and into central and eastern Kentucky. The storm will quickly weaken as it moves inland, and we will be on the left side of the storm, which is generally weaker than the right side, but we could still end up with some wet weather from Delta this weekend here in the Tri-State.
The rain on Saturday will be from the outer bands of that system, so we could see rain on and off throughout the day, but there will also be dry time in between the rain bands. If we see any of the more widespread rain closer to the center of the storm, it will most likely be Saturday night into Sunday morning, and the best chance will be in western Kentucky. Right now, we are not expecting any severe weather from this system. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday.
The rain from Delta will push off to the east by Sunday night, but a cold front will move through our region Monday evening, bringing us another chance of a few showers followed by some cooler, drier weather through the middle of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday, but after that cold front moves through, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
