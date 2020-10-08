Mostly sunny and warm today, rain from Delta possible this weekend

The rain on Saturday will be from the outer bands of that system, so we could see rain on and off throughout the day, but there will also be dry time in between the rain bands. If we see any of the more widespread rain closer to the center of the storm, it will most likely be Saturday night into Sunday morning, and the best chance will be in western Kentucky. Right now, we are not expecting any severe weather from this system. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday.