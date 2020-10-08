Mayor Winnecke to share takeaways from meeting with State Health Commissioner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday morning, local hospital officials, representatives from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
The group discussed current trends, problem areas, and needs of our medical community.
Thursday afternoon, Mayor Winnecke met with members of the Vanderburgh County Board of Health.
They’ll hold a COVID-19 update media availability Friday morning at 9 a.m. to share takeaways from these meetings.
You’ll be able to watch it here.
