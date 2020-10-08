Local IN counties seeing large number of early voters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting in Vanderburgh County started on Tuesday, and the county clerk tells us they’ve already had over 1,100 people stop by to cast their ballot.
We reached out to other local county election offices who tell us they’re also seeing numbers higher than previous elections.
Tonight on 14 News, we’ll have more on how early voting is going in your county as well as information on those absentee ballot applications and what you need to do to make sure your vote counts.
We also spoke to county officials about any issues they’ve encountered.
