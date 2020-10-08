Henderson holding briefing Friday after surge in COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin will host a press conference with Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider and local public health officials to address a recent community surge in COVID-19 cases.
You can watch it here at 10 a.m.
Friday, health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Henderson County. That brings the total of confirmed positive cases to 978, with 11 deaths.
The press conference will include Clayton Horton, Public Health Director at the Green River District Health Department, and Linda White, administrator of Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
