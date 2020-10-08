Green River District reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 82 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Of those new cases, 27 are in Henderson County, 26 are in Daviess County, 12 are in Ohio County, eight are in Union County, there are four new cases in both Webster and McLean counties, and one new case in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say there have had a total of 3,898 confirmed cases throughout the district. They say 3,053 people have recovered from the virus.
At this time, the Hopkins County Health Department website hasn’t updated their coronavirus numbers for Thursday. Their all-time county total still sits at 759 cases with 528 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 193 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,599 cases, 19 deaths, 1,307 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 844 cases, 12 deaths, 774 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 759 cases, 38 deaths, 528 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 518 cases, 9 death, 443 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 978 cases, 11 deaths, 685 recovered
- Webster Co. - 217 cases, 3 death, 152 recovered
- McLean Co. - 100 cases, 1 death, 80 recovered
- Union Co. - 395 cases, 3 death, 316 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 91 cases, 70 recovered
