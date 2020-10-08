Evansville Christian School holding prayer dedication ceremony for new campus

By 14 News Staff | October 8, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 6:20 AM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Christian School is holding a prayer dedication ceremony Thursday.

They’ve been working on a new Elementary campus at the corner of Epworth Road and Lincoln Avenue.

[Previous: ECS plans to expand its campus in Newburgh]

Officials say they’re hoping to give about 600 of their kindergarten through sixth-grade students a smooth transition to that new building next school year.

The ceremony is from 4 to 4:30 Thursday afternoon between the construction site and Crossroads Christian Church.

Parking is allowed at the church’s parking lot off Lincoln Avenue.

