Evansville Christian School holding prayer dedication ceremony for new campus

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Christian School is holding a prayer dedication ceremony Thursday.
They’ve been working on a new Elementary campus at the corner of Epworth Road and Lincoln Avenue.
Officials say they’re hoping to give about 600 of their kindergarten through sixth-grade students a smooth transition to that new building next school year.
The ceremony is from 4 to 4:30 Thursday afternoon between the construction site and Crossroads Christian Church.
Parking is allowed at the church’s parking lot off Lincoln Avenue.
