Police investigating stabbing incident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are currently investigating a stabbing in Evansville.
The Evansville Police Department told 14 News that a woman walked into the Deaconess Midtown Clinic with several stab wounds on Thursday shortly after 4:30 p.m.
EPD officials say none of the woman’s injuries are considered life threatening, but couldn’t provide many other details.
Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
