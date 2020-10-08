Crews respond to early morning fire at Fisher Dynamics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews responded to a business fire early Thursday morning.
Crews were dispatched to Fisher Dynamics in the 2100 block of St. George Road just after 5 a.m.
Evansville fire officials say a dust evacuation unit had a fire in it, which led to the cleaning system.
They say the fire was difficult to access and put out because of the fire’s location.
They say overhaul, which is the process of searching for a hidden fire extension, was still going at 7:20 Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the fire didn’t impact the structure of the building, but business operations were ceased for the rest of the day.
Officials say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
