Christ Gospel Church, VHS open Fall Festival booths Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you want to get in on some of those tasty treats that are missing from West Franklin Street this year, you’re in luck.
Christ Gospel Church on Riverside Drive is reopening their booth again Thursday.
They’re known for their bread and apple dumplings. Those with the church tell us they make hundreds of loaves to keep up with the demand.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society is also firing up those fryers Thursday.
They’ll be selling their fried mac and cheese, green beans and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
