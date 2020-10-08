Authorities: Several seriously injured in rollover crash in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several people, including three children, were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Hopkins County.
Authorities say that wreck happened just after 5:30 Wednesday evening on Highbanks Ferry Road. That’s near the Webster-Hopkins County line.
Hopkins County deputies say a 19-year-old man was driving a pickup truck eastward on Highbanks Ferry Road.
They say the driver was causing his truck to fishtail while he was driving on gravel when he lost control, driving off the road and into a bean field.
That’s when authorities say the truck rolled at least three times before coming to a stop upside down.
There were five other passengers in the truck at the time of the accident, a 30-year-old, an 18-year-old, and three juveniles.
According to a press release, the 18-year-old passenger was flown to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. One of the juveniles was also flown to a trauma center for serious injuries.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that the other four people in the truck were taken to nearby medical facilities to receive treatment for serious injuries.
