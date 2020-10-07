Illinois reports over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

By 14 News Staff | October 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 1:10 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During Governor Pritzker’s weekly coronavirus update, Dr. Ezike announced 2,630 new COVID-19 cases along with 42 additional deaths.

The State of Illinois has now had a total of 307,641 confirmed cases and 8,878 deaths.

[Find more statistics on the Illinois Coronavirus Website]

Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:

  • White County - 194 cases, one death
  • Wabash County - 183 cases, three deaths
  • Edwards County - 77 cases
  • Wayne County - 336 cases, eight deaths

