Illinois reports over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During Governor Pritzker’s weekly coronavirus update, Dr. Ezike announced 2,630 new COVID-19 cases along with 42 additional deaths.
The State of Illinois has now had a total of 307,641 confirmed cases and 8,878 deaths.
You can watch that update in the video below.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 194 cases, one death
- Wabash County - 183 cases, three deaths
- Edwards County - 77 cases
- Wayne County - 336 cases, eight deaths
