Grant announced to expand Petersburg’s water system

PETERSBURG CO., Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is announcing the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.2 million grant to the city of Petersburg, Indiana, to improve and expand its water system to support existing businesses and attract new business.
Watch it live here starting at 3:30 p.m.
The EDA grant, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $2.8 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain nearly 100 jobs and spur $19.6 million in private investment.
“The Trump Administration is working tirelessly to champion areas around the country that have been adversely impacted by fluctuations in the coal industry,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This EDA investment will provide the water infrastructure Petersburg needs to spur business expansion and growth, and the project’s location in an Opportunity Zone will attract additional investment to the region.”
“EDA encourages investment in Opportunity Zones to not only enhance return on investment for business interests, but also encourage the public/private partnerships needed to drive investment to distressed communities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “Updated water infrastructure is essential for business development and will attract other transformative investment to Petersburg and Pike County.”
“This collaboration will bring significant upgrades to the water systems of Petersburg,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I appreciate this investment not only in Indiana’s infrastructure but also in the Hoosiers businesses and families who will benefit from these improvements for years to come.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
This project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA will award funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.