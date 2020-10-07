Vanderburgh Co. Council approves 2021 budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Council has approved its 2021 budget.
Council President Tom Shetler tells 14 News the budget remains flat from last year and includes a 2% increase for all county employees.
The budget also includes a new three-year contract for Sheriff’s Deputies. That contract includes an 11% pay increase by 2023 and an increase in deputies retirement funds.
Shetler says that increase in deputy pay is essential if the county wants to attract top-level job candidates.
