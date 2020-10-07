USI student group in quarantine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the University of Southern Indiana say an entire student group is in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure.
They would not name the group.
Here is the entire statement.
Through contact tracing protocols by the University of Southern Indiana Dean of Students Office, an entire student group has been quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-19 positive member. Due to confidentiality considerations, neither individual names nor the name of student group will be publicly identified. Faculty members are being notified of the students' absences from class.
The safety of the entire USI community relies upon everyone abiding by the safety practices of avoiding large gatherings, physical distancing of six feet or more, wearing face coverings and frequent hand washing. This is true on campus and, importantly, off campus, where almost all of our reports of large gatherings and close contact without a mask are occurring. Self-monitoring and reporting will continue to be vital in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
Dr. Khalilah Doss
Vice President for Student Affairs
