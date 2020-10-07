Toyota donates $400,000 to area schools for digital connectivity

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - As virtual learning continues across the country, many students are still without technology and internet access needed for school in Southwest Indiana.
According to a news release, the Toyota USA Foundation is donating $400,000 to Gibson and Vanderburgh County Schools for devices and internet access to help more than 27,000 students with distance learning.
“Many students in Gibson County have significant barriers to accessing technology and connectivity,” said Gibson County Superintendents Eric Goggins, Stacey Humbaugh and Ja Wilson. “Toyota’s support will help bridge the digital inequities for our students in rural communities and will strengthen our teachers' ability to deliver instruction and resources, especially in a time where digital access is essential for all students. Thanks to Toyota for continuing to be a great corporate partner to our schools.”
According to Toyota officials, these grants are part of 31 awarded to communities across the country to help students get digital access.
“Toyota strives to create access for those in our communities to have the resources and tools needed to live healthy, happy and productive lives,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana plant president. “And, now more than ever, in a world where connectivity is a necessity, being connected is a key tool for our students to thrive. We want to help them do just that.”
Lack of availability in equipment has caused issues for students and teachers across the country.
“Because of the hardships surrounding COVID-19, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation joins other schools in our community and across the nation in providing virtual learning options for students,” said David Smith, EVSC superintendent. “However, not having access to a device or Internet connectivity should never be a barrier to a student’s learning or limit his or her options for learning. Thanks to this grant, the EVSC can ensure that even more students have the devices and access necessary to provide high-quality educational instruction whether a student is in person or learning virtually. We are so thankful for the great partnership we have with Toyota and are blessed to have them as part of our community.”
Toyota also announces it launched a new education hub.
Officials say that hub is free and open to the public.
