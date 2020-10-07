Toyota donates $400,000 to area schools for digital connectivity

“Because of the hardships surrounding COVID-19, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation joins other schools in our community and across the nation in providing virtual learning options for students,” said David Smith, EVSC superintendent. “However, not having access to a device or Internet connectivity should never be a barrier to a student’s learning or limit his or her options for learning. Thanks to this grant, the EVSC can ensure that even more students have the devices and access necessary to provide high-quality educational instruction whether a student is in person or learning virtually. We are so thankful for the great partnership we have with Toyota and are blessed to have them as part of our community.”