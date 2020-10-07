Summer in October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and not as cold this morning due to southerly winds. Low temps dropping into the lower 50′s. A full day of sun and warmer as temps ascend into the lower to mid-80′s.
Thursday, continued sunny and comfortable with high temps in the upper 70′s to 80-degrees. Thursday night, clear skies with lows in the mid-50′s.
The remnants of Hurricane Delta will bring needed rainfall at the expense of the weekend. Due to Delta’s slower path, rain likely from Friday night through Sunday. With all the recent dry weather, we can handle several inches of rainfall over 48-hoursDe. The flooding potential will set-up over the Kentucky/Tennessee border and points south.
