Police: Evansville man arrested after running from officers during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday after officers say he ran from them during a traffic stop.
Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers say they pulled over a black Ford Escape with expired plates in the area of East Blackford Avenue and South Grand Avenue.
The driver of the SUV was 47-year-old Russell Mooney.
After checking Mooney’s driver status, officers say they discovered that he was suspended and had an active misdemeanor warrant in Vanderburgh County.
When officers reapproached the vehicle, they say Mooney drove off to try to get away.
According to officers, they witnessed Mooney break several traffic laws during the pursuit. They also say they saw him toss several items out of the window.
Mooney was eventually stopped and taken into custody.
While investigating, police say that Mooney was throwing narcotics out his window that was packaged for dealing along with paraphernalia.
Mooney was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several drug-related charges as well as resisting law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.