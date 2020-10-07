Owensboro restaurant owner finds creative way to extend outdoor dining

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - An Owensboro restaurant owner has found a creative way to extend outdoor dining in the cold months of the pandemic.
As people pass by the downtown riverfront, they’ll notice a big white tent along West Veterans Boulevard.
That tent belongs to Ben Skiadas, the owner of two Owensboro restaurants; Lure Seafood and Grille, and The Famous Bistro.
Skiadas put the tent up to add more outdoor seating for his restaurants.
As temperatures get colder, Skiadas says he’ll be adding space heaters inside the tent to keep people warm.
Every Thursday through Sunday people can come into the tent to enjoy a drink, food, and live music.
“We’re going to continue to serve with full experience," said Skiadas. "We’ve got a bar set up here, we’ve got delivery for free. I’m going to go in my little golf cart and grab food for you. Whatever you like from either restaurant.”
Skiadas says they partnered with other local businesses to make this happen. They also have porta-potties and a hand wash station outside the tent.
He says he’s hoping they’ll be able to keep the tent up all of winter.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.