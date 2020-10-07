North aims to snap 2-game skid against Jasper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Football teams across Indiana are gearing up for the second to last kickoff of the regular season on Friday night.
On the Northside, Joey Paridaen’s squad is looking forward to Week 8 kickoff after losing the last two consecutive games.
“We’ve been focusing this week on trying to make sure that we’re getting better at fixing some of those mistakes,” Paridaen said. “A lot of it starts with just execution and hustle, we’ve really cracked down on that this week and making sure the kids are focused on every play.”
North’s (5-2) first loss of the season came in Week 6 against Mater Dei, followed by another loss on the road against Vincennes Lincoln last Friday night.
“In order for us to be successful," Paridaen said. "Everybody has to be playing together and unison, and doing what they’re asked to do.”
The Huskies will now try to snap that two-game skid when they play host to the Jasper (5-2) on Friday night at Bundrant Stadium.
“We’re just trying to make sure that we bust it in practice and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing every single time,” North senior Gage Sales said.
“I think it just comes down to how we perform in practice," Sales added. "I think we’re doing a better job with that, especially this week, getting locked in and ready to go.”
Fans will be able to watch Jasper vs North for free on Friday night as the Touchdown Live Streaming Game of the Week.
The game will be broadcast live on all 14 News digital platforms. Coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m. at Bundrant Stadium.
