3 new local Hoosier COVID-19 deaths reported, 87 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 1,302 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths Wednesday.
The state’s total now sits at 128,227confirmed cases and 3,500 deaths.
The map shows one additional COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Posey Counties.
It shows shows 87 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 30 new cases in Warrick County, 17 new cases in Dubois County, 20 new cases in Posey County, 26 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Pike County is the only county in the state in the “red zone” thanks to that big spike we told you about at a nursing facility.
Dr. Box, the State Health Commissioner is expected to provide an update Wednesday at noon CST.
It will be on the State Health Department’s Facebook page, and included in this story when it’s available.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 4,449 cases, 36 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,109 cases, 20 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,595 cases, 56 deaths
- Perry Co. - 241 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 469 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 656 cases, 7 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 312 cases, 4 deaths
- Pike Co. - 246 cases, 4 deaths
