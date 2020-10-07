Lupe’s Mexican Grill set to open in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is set to open in Gibson County.
Lupe’s Mexican Grill is set to open in a few weeks in Princeton. The restaurant is located on Broadway in the former Ponderosa building.
It will be run by Lupe and Cruze Villalobos, who have both worked years at other restaurants in town.
Lupe says he plans to unveil over 20 new dishes as well as long time favorites once he opens his doors.
He says he’s excited to serve a community that has shown him so much love over the years.
“She and I are very excited to see all of our friendly customers. The friendly people from here. We don’t see customers. We see family,” said Lupe.
Lupe says the grill will officially open up no later than October 20
