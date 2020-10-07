It Takes a Village serving up Fall Festival treats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This would have been the 99th year for the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival, but since it’s canceled, West Franklin Street is a lot less crowded this year.
However, you can still get some of those Fall Festival favorites.
You can not only enjoy those teats but also help animals in need at the “It Takes a Village No Kill Rescue” food booth.
Their booth is located off of Green River and Vogel Road in the Daisy’s Pet Playground parking lot.
It Takes a Village says they will have a limited menu this year compared to years in the past but that doesn’t mean your favorite items aren’t here.
Over the next four days, you can get catfish fillet sandwiches, hush puppies, boudin balls and white chocolate bread pudding.
When you come out and buy food this week, your money helps the rescue pay vet bills for the animals they take in.
They say it costs them almost $30,000 every month to keep those animals healthy until someone can foster or adopt them.
They say those boudin balls are also a popular item they sold out of last year, so make sure you get out and get your orders in to help the rescue out this week.
They will be out Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As for the West Side Nut Club, they’re continuing their half-pot this year despite having to cancel the Fall Festival.
Their sales will start up again Thursday as they begin week three.
Right now, the total sits at more than $545,000.
Their booths will reopen Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and also on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Then later Saturday night, the winner of the half-pot will be announced live on the club’s Facebook page.
That’s set to happen just after 6 Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.