Green River District reports another COVID-19 death & 60 new cases; Hopkins Co. up 19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting another COVID-19 death and 60 additional cases Wednesday.
Of those new cases, 25 are in Daviess County, 21 are in Henderson County, five are in Ohio County, four are in Union County, there are two in both Hancock and McLean counties, and one new case in Webster County.
The new COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
Green River health officials say they have seen a total of 3,816 confirmed cases throughout the district. They say that 2,983 people in the district have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 19 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The county has now had 759 total confirmed cases with 528 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 193 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,573 cases, 19 deaths, 1,277 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 834 cases, 12 deaths, 767 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 759 cases, 38 deaths, 528 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 506 cases, 9 death, 441 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 951 cases, 11 deaths, 665 recovered
- Webster Co. - 213 cases, 3 death, 147 recovered
- McLean Co. - 96 cases, 1 death, 78 recovered
- Union Co. - 387 cases, 3 death, 306 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 90 cases, 69 recovered
