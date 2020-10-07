Evansville’s NAACP offering voter education & training starting Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Thursday, The Evansville Branch Vicinity NAACP will offer voter education and training for those who may be intimidated by the process or don’t know their voting rights as citizens.
The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office will move a mock voting matching at the NAACP’s office at 501 John Street, Suite 8, for education and training purposes.
The voting machine will be there until Friday, October 30.
Reverend Gerald Arnold, with Evansville’s NAACP, says their office will be open from noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
He says appointments can be made by calling 812-573-1169.
Reverend Arnold also says they are in need of volunteers with phone banking, passing out materials, and transportation to and from polls on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
