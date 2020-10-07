Police: Evansville man arrested in connection to murder of Megan Nichols

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say detectives arrested an Evansville man on murder charges in relation to the 2014 disappearance/murder of Megan Nichols.
Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.
Brodey Murbarger was arrested at his place of employment Wednesday without incident.
Murbarger was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he will await extradition back to Illinois.
