Police: Evansville man arrested in connection to murder of Megan Nichols

Brodey Murbarger. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff | October 7, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 8:41 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say detectives arrested an Evansville man on murder charges in relation to the 2014 disappearance/murder of Megan Nichols.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

Brodey Murbarger was arrested at his place of employment Wednesday without incident.

Murbarger was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he will await extradition back to Illinois.

This is a developing story and will keep you updated as soon as we get more information.

Megan Nichols.
Megan Nichols. (Source: Evansville Police Department)

