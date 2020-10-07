Boonville Mayor in quarantine, health officials discuss contributing factors to COVID-19 spread

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As 30 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Warrick County on Wednesday, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep those at the county health department busy.
Warrick County Health Department Administrator Aaron Franz believes some residents are not staying quarantined when they should be.
“I think that when someone is supposed to be in quarantine, they need to be in quarantine - whether that’s as a contact or as a positive," Franz said. “I know some of the positives are asymptomatic and I think that may be part of the problem, maybe they just may not know. But the ones that do know, I think if they follow the protocol, I think we’d be in a lot better shape."
One person taking COVID-19 protocol seriously is Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt. After testing positive for COVID-19, he has remained in quarantine for the last three weeks.
“We do a lot of watching TV and a lot of hand holding. Fortunately, I’ve got a lot of good friends that have picked things up - they’ve dropped things off for us," Mayor Wyatt said.
Wyatt says he’s barely shown any symptoms of COVID-19 despite testing positive, but with Warrick County having a seven-day positivity rate of 7.05% and 261 cases per 100,000 residents, he’s not taking any chances of spreading it.
“You know, anybody that’s had this or is going through it - my heart goes out to them," Mayor Wyatt said. “My prayers go out to them."
As we now enter the cold and flu season, Franz hopes for the best.
“The flu season last year was terrible, and hopefully it won’t follow suit this year with everything else we have going on," Franz said. “But if it does - it’s going to be hard for us to monitor that."
