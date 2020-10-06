Vanderburgh Co. Democrats hosting early vote rally outside of Old National Events Plaza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Democrats will be hosting an early vote rally Tuesday.
Organizers say the rally will be held outside the new early voting location at the Old National Events Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They ask that all guests bring and wear their masks as well as social distance.
There will be free hotdogs and drinks from River City Dawgs.
According to a press release, Dr. Woody Myers, a candidate for Governor, and Linda Lawson, a candidate for Lt. Governor will be in attendance with Jonathan Weinzapfel, candidate for Attorney General, and Thomasina Marsili, candidate for the 8th District Congressional seat as well as many local candidates.
Dr. Myers is set to speak at noon at the rally.
Organizers say this event is to help spread awareness about the beginning of early voting opportunities in Vanderburgh County and to make sure people know the location of early voting has changed to the Old National Events Plaza.
Officials ask those coming to make sure to bring your photo ID to vote.
