UE Faculty Senate passes vote of no confidence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Univeristy of Evansville Faculty Senate passed a vote of no confidence in President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.
The vote comes after the Faculty Senate passed a resolution requesting involvement in the university decision to be more involved in the school’s evaluation process.
The university is set to reduce jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the vote, Pietruszkiewicz provided a statement to faculty.
He called the vote surprising, ahead of no formal reductions in staff being announced, and the process for determining who will keep their jobs remains undecided.
