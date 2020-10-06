Tri-State health departments reporting a deadly day of COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, 12 additional deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-State region. While painting a mural downtown, Michael Smith said he chooses to stay as positive as he can in these times.
“We can prepare for the worst, hope for the best, but no matter what, we are riding this wave," said Smith.
The current wave of COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Vanderburgh County, two more in Warrick, one in Gibson and another in Spencer. The Green River District Health Department reports five more have died in Henderson County.
“A lot of people, I think, felt like when we went to five-point 0 that everything was back to normal. We’re nowhere near normal. We are still in a significant pandemic that has significant lethal complications," said Dr. Robert Kenneth Spear.
Dr. Spear at the Vanderburgh County Health Department says the virus knows no borders and many of us intermingle in Vanderburgh County every day.
“Vanderburgh County appears to be the financial hub for a lot of various areas so we bring a lot of people in, obviously for sports, for work, for banking and shopping," said Dr. Spear.
So while the region fights through this dark time, Smith says he’ll continue to remain optimistic.
“Realize this is going to pass. It’s happened before, it’ll happen again. But we will see the other side of it. We’ll stop wearing masks one day. But ultimately, it’s our life," said Smith.
Dr. Spear is also adamant that he believes large gatherings are a main contributing factor to the situation we find ourselves in over the last couple of weeks. He is urging the community to follow those CDC guidelines, even if they are tired and frustrated with the virus.
