Sunny and warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure delivered clear skies and a south breeze to boost temps into the upper 70s on Tuesday. The quiet and warm pattern will continue through Friday. Daily highs will push into the lower 80s and lows will hover in the mid 50s. Tropical system Delta will likely make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday. The remnants of the storm will surge northward into the Tennessee Valley over the weekend. The southern half of the Tri-State stands to see the most rain from the system as it spins northeast into West Virginia by Sunday. More rain likely to start of next week.