Signature School students spruce up downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students from Signature School spent Tuesday morning cleaning up downtown Evansville.
More than 80 students helped clean up flower beds and helped install new flower planters on Main Street.
This is a collaborative project with Keep Evansville Beautiful and the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.
The students are planting pansies in the planters since they normally survive during winter.
Keep Evansville Beautiful says that projects like these have been very helpful during the pandemic.
“We used to have a plethora of volunteers throughout the year, and we haven’t had our Clean Evansville cleanups for several months this year. So it’s had a big impact, and to just have 80 volunteers in one day means a lot,” said Julie Welch with Keep Evansville Beautiful.
The students are doing the work as part of their senior projects.
