Reitz Band Booster booth set up to serve some Fall Festival favorites

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although the booths aren’t lining West Franklin Street this year, you can still find some Fall Festival favorites all across Evansville.
Reitz Band Boosters booth will be in the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot this week.
Reitz is known for their French waffles that they have been making for the community for decades. You can get a package of them for $6 or just a single waffle for $2.
They will also be selling their frozen Ski slushies for $4.
Of course, all of that money raised goes toward supporting the instrumental programs at Reitz High School every year.
The band tells us their booth is one of the original booths at the Fall Festival, going back to 1925 when it was called the Waffle Shop.
The band bought the booth in 1999 for $10,000 and use it every year now to make those waffles to serve to the community.
We know being parked in O’Reilly’s lot is not going to be anything close to being on Franklin Street at the Fall Festival, which is why it’s so important to come out and support the band this week and, of course, have some good food.
If you want to check out the Reitz Band Booster Booth, you can find them at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.
