Posey Co. Sheriff says 2 people killed in ultralight plane crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says they are investigating a double fatality ultralight crash.
It happened Tuesday morning in an area near Meinschein Road and Davis Road.
The Sheriff says two men were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released, but we are told they are not from Indiana.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA and NTSB in this investigation
Th Sheriff says they flew from an air field south of where the crash happened.
