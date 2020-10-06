A look at Indiana’s contact tracing through the state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than two million Hoosiers have now been tested for COVID-19.
The state’s dashboard, last updated on Sunday, October 4, shows there are nearly 126,000 positive cases. Part of the work during the pandemic includes contact tracing, which consists of reaching out to those who might have been exposed.
Contact tracing across Indiana is being handled by the state, which involves a survey.
Our source says it started with a call from what appeared on her phone as “Indiana Health COVID.”
“You can definitely tell it’s a little bit scripted as I’m sure they’re making several hundred of these calls a day, maybe,” the source recalled. “I’m sure they’re kind of just going through the motions, but they were not rude by any means and they explained everything thoroughly.”
She says she was contacted a day after the person tested positive for COVID.
We’re learning the exposure surveys also encourages close contacts to get tested.
“Every morning at 7 a.m. I would get that text message that would take me to that link to start the survey,” the woman explained.
The self-quarantine section reads ‘if you’re not a healthcare worker and were exposed to someone with COVID, and not having symptoms,’ a person should stay home for 14 days after the exposure date.
“When I was on the original phone call, they asked if I needed anything like food or if I felt safe at where I was to quarantine,” she told 14 News.
When cases were much lower, contact tracing was handled locally. Vanderburgh County Health department leaders say this new method lacks a lot of personal interaction.
“They may not be as apt to be as throughout on a survey, or they’re not getting that follow up question asked of them,” Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries shared. “So it’s a little bit more difficult to gather good, hard data.”
Gries added the state stores the information in a few locations and there is no tool to bring it all together which creates a challenge for pinpointing particular information.
But the state does seem to be persistent.
“They will call and text you until you let them know to remove you from the list,” the source said.
Remember: people who are sick with COVID-19 can spread it to others two days before showing any signs. Although some people may not even know they have the virus.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.