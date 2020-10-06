Indiana early voting locations and times

INDIANA (WFIE) - Early voting is now underway in Indiana.
You can find locations and times for our counties below.
- Mondays 8 a.m. - 6 pm.
- Other Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4p.m. (Until noon on Nov. 2)
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Judicial Center, One County Square, Suite 220, Boonville
- Lynnville Community Center at 416 W. State Road 68 (IN-68), Lynnville
- First Christian Church (Front Chapel Entrance), 4544 IN-261, Newburgh
- Spencer County Courthouse in Rockport 200 Main Street Rockport, IN 47635
- Monday - Friday 8:00 am-11:30 am 12:00 pm-4:00 pm
- Saturday, October 24 and 31 8:30 am to 3:30 pm
- Monday, November 2 9:00 am to 12:00 noon
- Santa Claus Community Center, 200 Main St, Santa Claus
- October 19 - 22 (Monday - Thursday) 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
- October 26 - 29 (Monday - Thursday) 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
- October 23-24, 30-31 (Friday & Saturday) 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Perry County
- Perry County Courthouse
- Weekdays 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to noon
Pike County
- Courthouse, 2nd Floor, Clerk’s Office
- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to noon
- Satellite Locations:
- Spurgeon Park, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Union Community Church, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lockhart Community Center in Stendal, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Winslow Community Center, Oct. 24 and 31, 8 a.m. to noon
Gibson County
- Gibson County Courthouse
- Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (8 a.m. until noon on Nov. 2)
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dubois County
- Courthouse Annex
- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)
- Wednesdays until 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 35th Street Fire Station, Jasper
- Oct. 26-30, 10am-6pm
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Ferdinand Library
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Huntingburg Event Center
- Oct. 29 and 30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dubois Library
- Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Roaming Satellite Locations 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 26: St. Henry Fire Station
- Oct. 27: Haysville Fire Station
- Oct. 28: Schnellville Fire Station
- Oct. 29: Dubois Library
- Oct. 30: Birdseye Fire Station
- Courthouse
- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Marrs Township Fire Station or the Poseyville Community Center
- Oct. 24 and 31 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.