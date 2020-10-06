Indiana early voting locations and times

Decision 2020 (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | October 6, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 1:54 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Early voting is now underway in Indiana.

You can find locations and times for our counties below.

Click here for Vanderburgh County

Warrick County

- Mondays 8 a.m. - 6 pm.

- Other Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4p.m. (Until noon on Nov. 2)

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Judicial Center, One County Square, Suite 220, Boonville

- Lynnville Community Center at 416 W. State Road 68 (IN-68), Lynnville

- First Christian Church (Front Chapel Entrance), 4544 IN-261, Newburgh

Spencer County

- Spencer County Courthouse in Rockport 200 Main Street Rockport, IN 47635

- Monday - Friday 8:00 am-11:30 am 12:00 pm-4:00 pm

- Saturday, October 24 and 31 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

- Monday, November 2 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

- Santa Claus Community Center, 200 Main St, Santa Claus

- October 19 - 22 (Monday - Thursday) 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

- October 26 - 29 (Monday - Thursday) 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

- October 23-24, 30-31 (Friday & Saturday) 8:30 am - 3:30 pm

Perry County

- Perry County Courthouse

- Weekdays 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to noon

Pike County

- Courthouse, 2nd Floor, Clerk’s Office

- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to noon

- Satellite Locations:

- Spurgeon Park, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Union Community Church, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Lockhart Community Center in Stendal, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Winslow Community Center, Oct. 24 and 31, 8 a.m. to noon

Gibson County

- Gibson County Courthouse

- Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (8 a.m. until noon on Nov. 2)

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dubois County

- Courthouse Annex

- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)

- Wednesdays until 6 p.m.

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- 35th Street Fire Station, Jasper

- Oct. 26-30, 10am-6pm

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Ferdinand Library

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Huntingburg Event Center

- Oct. 29 and 30, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Dubois Library

- Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Roaming Satellite Locations 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Oct. 26: St. Henry Fire Station

- Oct. 27: Haysville Fire Station

- Oct. 28: Schnellville Fire Station

- Oct. 29: Dubois Library

- Oct. 30: Birdseye Fire Station

Posey County

- Courthouse

- Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until noon Nov. 2)

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Marrs Township Fire Station or the Poseyville Community Center

- Oct. 24 and 31 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

