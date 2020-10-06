Hills Church closes on property off N. Green River Rd. to build permanent location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hills Church has closed on the purchase of 13.5 acres off North Green River Road, according to Lead Pastor Patrick Garcia.
He tells us the official address will be 1525 Constellation Avenue and will be situated directly across the street from Menards.
The lead pastor says this land will serve as their first facility since starting two years ago.
He says they have finished planning, designing, and engineering the building that will be a community center first before a “church building.”
They plan to break ground sometime in the first half of 2021.
