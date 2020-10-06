Feed Evansville extended hours Monday due to late truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late food truck allowed Feed Evansville to offer extended hours to those in need Monday.
Cars were lined up around Hartke Pool and into Robert’s Park.
Feed Evansville usually hands out 1,000 food boxes until 5:00 p.m., but officials say the food distribution truck arrived later than normal Monday and volunteers were able to hand out food into the evening.
“When you first show up here at Hartke Pool and you see this massive line of cars back to the double cola fields, out onto Boeke, blocking traffic at the Lloyd and at a Lincoln, it really shows you how much the community needs it,” said volunteer Steve Hammer.
The next giveaway will be October 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
