Evansville Thunderbolts opt out of 2020-2021 season

“This has been one of the most difficult decision I have ever had to make. My heart like the rest of the teams that have opted out this season wants us to play but my head tells me it is best to opt out and spend our time and effort towards the upcoming 2021-2022 season,” said Scott Schoenike, President of the Evansville Thunderbolts. "It was not one single COVID-19 pandemic factor that determined the decision but a combination of COVID-19 restrictions, safety of players, and projected financial increases of travel, testing, extra apartments and other precautionary expenses.